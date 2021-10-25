Teenagers and Young Adults Consider Facebook to be “outdated,” and move on to newer platforms.

According to the Associated Press, Facebook’s user base is shifting as younger people sign on less frequently and see it as a “outdated network” with “irrelevant content.”

While the company’s problems and privacy issues continue to make headlines, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his team are attempting to address the company’s declining engagement and interest among teens and young people.

According to a November 2020 internal paper, young folks use Facebook considerably less than older users and believe the social network is “boring, deceptive, and nasty.”

According to the Associated Press, Facebook is cognizant of the dangers of losing its younger demographics and claims that its products are still widely used by teenagers. However, it is facing “strong competition” for attention from rivals such as TikTok and Snapchat, according to its researchers.

Many are waiting to see what Zuckerberg’s next step will be to make Facebook relevant to young people again, with Congress now carefully scrutinizing the social network.

Thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents released to Congress by a former employee describe an internally conflicted firm where data on the problems it causes abounds but solutions, let alone the motivation to act on them, are at best halting.

The documents reveal how, despite its frequently professed good intentions, Facebook appears to have slowed or delayed efforts to remedy real damages that the social network has accentuated and sometimes caused. They detail multiple instances in which researchers and lower-level employees discovered long-standing issues that the firm then downplayed or ignored.

Final accountability for the current state of affairs rests with Zuckerberg, who wields dictatorial control over a company that collects data on and delivers free services to about 3 billion people around the world, according to one former employee.

“In the end, it’s up to Mark and whatever his prerogative is—which has always been to develop, to enhance his influence and reach,” said Jennifer Grygiel, a Syracuse University communications professor who’s been following Facebook for years.

Facebook Inc. is completely under Zuckerberg’s control. He controls the board of directors, has a majority of the company’s voting shares, and has surrounded himself with executives who don’t seem to question his vision.

