Teenager Missing from Isle of Skye, Concerns Rise for Her Safety

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Isle of Skye. Ella Wright was last seen on Friday afternoon, January 23, around 2:45 pm, near the Co-op in the Woodpark Road area of Portree, the island’s largest town.

Ella is described as having brown hair, standing approximately 5ft 5ins tall, and of a slim build. When she was last seen, she was wearing a dark hoodie and dark joggers. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Police Urge Public for Information

In a statement, Sergeant Gareth Ford emphasized the urgency of finding Ella, stressing that growing concerns for her safety have prompted the ongoing search efforts. “We are asking anyone who has seen Ella or knows where she might be to get in touch with us as soon as possible,” he said. “It’s vital we ensure she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1858 from Friday, January 23, 2026.