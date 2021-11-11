Teenager had cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine in her makeup bag.

A youngster who was caught with roughly £1,000 worth of cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine in her makeup bag was not sentenced to prison.

After becoming addicted to cocaine, the 19-year-old lady said she was “minding” the drugs for sellers.

Her defense lawyer admitted today that the Class A offenses would ordinarily result in incarceration.

However, he begged a judge to be “merciful” because of traumatic events in the now 20-year-history, old’s including her turning to drugs and making “a colossally dumb error.”

After a court described how these “severe adverse occurrences,” which cannot be revealed for legal reasons, contributed to a “serious degeneration” in her mental health, The Washington Newsday elected not to name the woman.

On December 18, just after midnight, police were on patrol on Prescot Road Playing Fields in Widnes, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Officers observed the woman’s Vauxhall Corsa parked with the interior lights on, the engine running, and two males inside, according to prosecutor Derek Jones.

They could smell cannabis, and the stench was “much stronger” when the woman in the driver’s seat rolled down her window.

Before cops searched the vehicle, she handed up a little pot of cannabis that she claimed belonged to her.

Mr Jones said there found a 0.5g wrap of cocaine in a cup holder worth £30 to £50, as well as a beauty bag “near her feet.”

Six wraps of 85 percent pure cocaine, weighing 1.8g total and worth between £180 and £300, and ten wraps of 25 percent pure cocaine, weighing 6.78g total and priced between £300 and £500, he added, were found in the bag.

He estimated the overall worth of the cocaine to be between £510 and £850.

Eight MDMA tablets worth £40 to £80, two bags of crystallized ecstasy worth £80 to £160, and four bags of ketamine worth £40 to £80 were among the items found.

Before giving a no comment interview, the woman claimed officers she was “working for someone and was minding the drugs.”

She eventually admitted to having all three substances with the intent to distribute them, and the Crown agreed that she was “minding” them.

Police examined the woman’s Widnes house and discovered an in her bedroom. “The summary has come to an end.”