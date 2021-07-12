Teenage teenagers riding an e-scooter were critically hurt in a collision with an Audi.

A car and an e-scooter collided in West Derby, injuring two young girls.

Both were rushed to the hospital with “severe” injuries, according to authorities.

Their situation has since improved.

On Sunday, just after 7.30 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Alder Road.

Following reports of a collision between an Audi and an e-scooter on which the girls, both 15, were riding, police and paramedics arrived.

The driver of the Audi pulled over to the side of the road and offered assistance to the authorities.

Following the incident, Alder Road was closed for two and a half hours.

“We can confirm that emergency services were in West Derby following a significant road traffic incident last night, Sunday, July 11,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

“At around 7.40 p.m., officers and ambulances were dispatched to the intersection of Alder Road and Chatterton Road in response to reports of an Audi and an E-scooter colliding. Two females on the scooter were brought to the hospital with significant injuries and are currently stable.

“The road was stopped until 10.20 p.m., and investigations are proceeding to determine what happened.”

“The driver of the car came to a halt to aid the officers.”

Merseyside Police’s roads policing unit is asking anyone with information, dashcam or other footage to call 0151 777 5747 or email [email protected]

You can also reach out to the force on Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Facebook (@MerPolCC) (Merseyside Police Contact Centre).