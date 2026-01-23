Teenage Gunman Hides in Bed After Double Shooting Leaves One Paralyzed

An 18-year-old man has been jailed for 24 years following a violent double shooting in east London that left one victim permanently paralyzed. Ronnie Hill was convicted of attempted murder after he opened fire on two brothers, Billy and Joe Raymond, while they were walking their dog in Canning Town on October 26, 2024.

Gunman Tracked Down After Lengthy Manhunt

Following the attack, Hill fled the scene and tried to evade capture by hiding in a divan bed at a friend’s house. Body-worn camera footage from the Metropolitan Police shows Hill cowering inside the bed frame during his arrest in March 2025. Police had spent several months hunting him down across east London, and during their search, they found a loaded handgun, an imitation firearm, and live ammunition.

The shooting took place in the early hours of October 26 when Hill and his accomplices ambushed the two brothers in Thorne Close. The assailants, who had arrived in a stolen Audi, chased the Raymonds down the street before firing seven shots at them. CCTV footage captured the sound of gunshots ringing out as the attackers fled in their vehicle.

One of the victims, 36-year-old Billy Raymond, was shot through the hand. His younger brother, Joe Raymond, 28, was struck in the back, leaving him paralyzed on one side of his lower body. Police later recovered five 9mm Makarov bullet casings from the scene, along with a balaclava that contained the DNA of one of the shooters.

Hill was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court, where other individuals involved in the incident were also sentenced. Esmaela Seidi, 18, received 18-and-a-half years for her role, while a 16-year-old boy from Canning Town was sentenced to 14-and-a-half years. Kennedy Senga, 19, was handed a 21-year sentence for his part in the attack. Abdul Ahmed, 21, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for assisting Hill in evading arrest after the shooting.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Findleton, who led the investigation, emphasized the severity of the attack, which caused life-changing injuries to an innocent man. He also noted that the police’s relentless efforts have contributed to a significant increase in attempted murder charges related to firearm offenses in London, with sentences now averaging between 20 and 35 years.

“Those who brandish weapons on our streets should understand that we will do everything in our power to ensure they face lengthy sentences,” said Findleton. “Our commitment to reducing violence in London has resulted in fewer fatalities and serious injuries on our streets.”