Teenage girls discover a baby who has been abandoned on the sidewalk with the umbilical cord still attached.

A newborn baby was discovered abandoned on the ground outside an apartment complex in Memphis, Tennessee, with the umbilical cord still attached. The infant was just a few hours old when he was discovered by two teenage females playing outside.

The newborn, discovered on Wednesday at the Red Oaks Apartments in Binghampton, was naked and only wore a blanket around his waist. According to 850 WFTL, he was lying on the pavement when the temperature outside was around 56 degrees.

The baby was transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for medical treatment after Memphis police arrived on the scene. His condition has been determined to be non-critical, and he is currently doing well, according to the report.

Edison Hagan, whose girlfriend’s mother lives in the same apartment complex as the baby, spoke to Action News 5 about the disturbing incident. “I was astounded!” Hagan exclaimed. “It’s bitterly cold outside, and it’s the holiday season.” That’s a pity to hear.” “It’s really a blessing that the baby was recovered and is safe,” Hagan added.

After the infant was discovered, Memphis police investigated the area and found the mother within a few hours.

Mothers are allowed to surrender their newborn kids within two weeks of giving birth under Tennessee’s Safe Haven law. The law was enacted to limit the number of babies abandoned in risky settings, and women who surrender their kids to specified facilities are not subject to prosecution.

A yellow “Safe Haven” sign is displayed at the designated facilities, which include police stations, fire stations, hospitals, birthing centers, health departments, and clinics.

“My first piece of advice is to ask for help,” said Karen Harrell of Porter-Leath, a nonprofit that offers a variety of parenting and children’s activities. “And if she’s in a hurry and needs to make a decision, we can put her in touch with an organization or person who can hold her hand and guide her through the process.” Simply dial 901-577-2500.” Parents can also contact Agape Child Services if they need assistance, according to Brittney Ragin of Agape Child Services. “It’s for moms and dads who need to talk to someone or are contemplating their options and aren’t sure what to do next,” Ragin added.

Investigators did not say if the Tennessee Safe Haven legislation applied to the newborn abandoned outside the Memphis apartment building.