Teenage Fugitives: After failing to appear in court, a teen is wanted.

The Washington Newsday’s annual Festive Fugitives campaign returns this Christmas, profiling some of Merseyside’s most sought criminals.

Today’s episode focuses on the search for Jack Roach, who has been missing since failing to show up for a court hearing.

The 18-year-old was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing about a violation of his license terms for affray.

Roach was described by Merseyside Police as being 5ft 6in height, skinny build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has ties to the Wirral town of Woodchurch.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to contact Merseyside Police by phoning 101 or sending a message to @MerPolCC on Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous tip online.