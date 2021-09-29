Teen who died after being handcuffed and placed in restraint at a juvenile facility allegedly hit staff.

According to the Associated Press, a teen who died after being handcuffed at a Kansas juvenile institution allegedly attacked officials and was placed in a restraint device.

In a late Tuesday news release, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) detailed the events leading up to Cedric “CJ” Lofton’s death in prison.

According to the KBI, Lofton allegedly engaged multiple prison personnel in a “long physical struggle” at the juvenile facility. After he was let out to use the restroom, they were trying to get him back into the holding cell and handcuff him. Following that, prison officers who were watching him saw he was unresponsive, and he was transferred to the hospital, where he died on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

“Something certainly went wrong because the claim that he was suddenly fine and then went unresponsive and died two days laterâ€”that just doesn’t happen,” said Maurice Evans, pastor of Pure Heart Worship Center. “Some extenuating circumstances exist here that they are not yet disclosing. We’ll find out what’s going on.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the KBI, an autopsy was performed, and the cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology reports.

Lofton’s run-in with law police began about 1 a.m. last Friday, when officers from the Wichita Police Department responded to a disturbance complaint and discovered him outside a house. According to the KBI, the adolescent appeared paranoid and was acting strangely. Officers attempted to persuade him to seek mental health therapy on his own before arresting him. According to the press release, he resisted by striking the cops.

He was detained on allegations of violence on a law enforcement officer after a physical struggle. According to the police report, all three policemen involved in the event were white men.

Lofton was taken in a WRAP restraint system to the Sedgwick County juvenile intake and assessment center, a device described by the sheriff’s office as a technique to restrict a person who is “out of control” so they don’t harm themselves or others. A locking shoulder harness, leg restraints, and ankle straps make up the apparatus.

Once. This is a condensed version of the information.