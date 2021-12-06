Teen was convinced she would lose her foot after surviving a crocodile attack.

A British teenager who was attacked by a crocodile on Tuesday has spoken out about her fears of losing her leg.

Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was white water rafting on the Zambezi River in Zambia when a crocodile grabbed her leg over the side of her boat and dragged her below.

She was rushed to Medland Hospital in Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, following the attack, which left her with a dislocated hip and a badly mangled lower leg and right foot, according to her father Brent Osborn-Smith.

Amelie Osborn-Smith recalls her feelings at the moment of the incident in a video posted to the hospital’s Facebook page. “You don’t really think in that scenario,” she explained. People say your life flashes before your eyes, but you don’t; instead, you think to yourself, ‘How do I get out of this situation?'” It’s as though your brain has gone into overdrive. “I was just extremely fortunate.” Amelie Osborn-Smith, who was in Zambia for a gap year between courses, said the attack will not discourage her from returning to the country in the future. “I can see now how soon your life may be over,” she concluded. It may sound trite, but you can never live a fulfilled life if you live with the expectation of regretting everything you do.

“I think you should just accomplish everything you can while you still have the chance, and don’t let one occurrence hold you back.”

The teen’s father indicated that the boat’s crew’s actions likely prevented the disaster from becoming much worse. “The reptile’s attack was repulsed and Amelie was immediately taken back inside the boat due to the rapid thinking and assistance of all those on board,” he said.

“With a great sense of urgency, the crew came together and delivered effective first aid, particularly in relation to anticipated blood loss.”

Brent Osborn-Smith, a London-based osteopath, went on to say that his daughter stayed calm and controlled throughout the ordeal. "The team were astounded that she didn't even shed a tear," he added. Amelie Osborn-Smith said in the video that she worried she'd lose her foot as a result of the crocodile assault. "When the accident happened," she explained.