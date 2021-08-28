Teen told to go to A&E if she couldn’t stand up in Tesco.

A teenager was rushed to A&E after losing his balance while shopping with his mother in Tesco.

Faris Bouaouchie, 15, of Aigburth, first noticed something was wrong when he couldn’t see out of his spectacles in February of this year.

“He was moaning about not being able to see through his glasses correctly, so I said we’ll make you an appointment to get it looked out,” Amirah Khalifa, 40, told The Washington Newsday.

“His right eye transformed into his nose a few weeks later. One eye was looking at you and the other was peering into his nose when he looked at you.

“After that, he began to lose his balance. Every night at 3/4 a.m., he began vomiting. It wasn’t like having a fever or a cold; it wasn’t like that at all.

“He’d get out of bed, vomit, and then go back to sleep. He’d still be sick till lunchtime in the morning.”

Faris’ health began to deteriorate a few days later while he was shopping with his mother at Tesco on Park Road in Toxteth.

“We went to Tesco and he couldn’t stand up,” Amirah explained. I sat him down at the pharmacy because he was swaying to the side like he was drunk.”

After speaking with a GP over the phone, Amirah was recommended to take Faris to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital’s A&E department.

Faris had a battery of neurological tests at the hospital, including a CT scan, which indicated he had a brain tumor the size of an orange.

“I was on my alone, and it was like you kind of melt because you can’t believe what they’re saying you,” Amirah explained.

“I was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2013 and liver cancer in 2016, and my initial thinking was that it was my fault.

Amirah tested positive for coronavirus before Faris was sent to theatre and spent the next 10 days isolated on his hospital ward.

So far, the 15-year-old has undergone three operations to drain the pressure and fluid from his head.