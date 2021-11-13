Teen ‘Swatting’ Pranks Against BLM Activist Fueled by ‘Racial Motivation,’ Police Say.

Three adolescent boys are accused of making several “swatting” calls against a prominent Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist, according to authorities.

The three teenagers, who range in age from 13 to 16, are accused of planning two swatting attacks at a Los Angeles home in August and September 2020. Swatting is a terror technique in which someone calls 911 to report a phony emergency, forcing a SWAT team to be dispatched to a specific target’s home.

According to The Guardian, the area corresponds to Medina Abdullah’s residence, who is a co-founder of the BLM’s Los Angeles chapter.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the three boys’ online discussions and the nature of the swatting calls indicate that racism was a major motivator for their activities.

“A examination of the individuals’ internet habits and some of the verbiage utilized in the swatting instances reveal a racial motive theme to a lot of these swatting attacks,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Authorities discovered that the three boys live in New York, Ohio, and Cyprus, a Mediterranean country. The person living overseas is known to be a citizen of the United States.

For the two lads based in the United States, arrest warrants have been issued. The FBI has also confiscated some of the devices they utilized for investigation.

The three teenagers allegedly communicated and carried out their plans using the popular chat software Discord. To hide their online presence, they allegedly used a variety of software and privacy measures.

In addition to the swatting calls, the group is suspected of making over 30 bomb threats across the country. The LAPD stated that the fake calls were directed at “other online persons, video gamers, activists, schools, airports, houses of religion, entertainment venues, and memorial sites” and that they began in July 2020.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division intends to deliver the case against the three teenagers to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office soon, arguing that criminal charges should be filed. Given the racial hostility discovered by detectives, they are also considering characterizing the activities as hate crimes.

The LAPD was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this article.

Several major universities in the United States have been shut down in the last week. This is a condensed version of the information.