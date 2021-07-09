Teen Suspected Of Theft Was Thrashed, Injured, Then Mauled To Death By Dogs

According to authorities, a 16-year-old kid in India was mauled to death by dogs after he was violently thrashed by three individuals, including the owner of a farmhouse, on suspicion of stealing and left injured on the road.

Sandeep Mahto, a teen from India’s capital Delhi, and two friends approached a farmhouse about 11.30 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning. The lads were spotted by a security officer at the farmhouse, who sounded the alarm, believing they were robbers. According to NDTV, the adolescent was quickly apprehended by the guard and the owner of the farmhouse, Prakrati Sandhu, while his buddies managed to flee.

According to authorities, Sandhu, the guard, and another man began thrashing the teen with a stick, leaving him gravely damaged. When the teen tried to flee outside, he fell on the road and was mauled mercilessly by a pack of dogs. According to investigators, the teen died a few hours later.

A man observed the teen laying on the heap at 4.30 p.m. Wednesday and promptly contacted the cops. He was pronounced deceased by police officers who arrived on the scene quickly.

According to Hindustan Times, the man had several laceration wounds on his back and a cut mark on his hand, as well as several marks of dog bites all over his body.

The owner of the farmhouse fled the scene after beating the victim, prompting police to file a murder charge and initiate a manhunt for him.

“We located the youngster and met his family members after conducting local research. A murder case has been filed, and an investigation has been launched,” a police officer informed Hindustan Times.

Sandhu and the other two attackers were tracked down and apprehended Thursday, according to the article.

The adolescent had no criminal history, according to police, and they were investigating why he and his buddies had entered the farmhouse.

Three men were arrested earlier this week in the Indian state of Tripura after the decomposed body of a missing 16-year-old kid was discovered buried deep in a forest, two weeks after the teen and his pals were attacked on suspicion of stealing by the guys.