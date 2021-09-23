Teen Survives a 500-pound shark bite, but loses 70% of his blood volume.

After surviving a bull shark attack in Florida last month, a 15-year-old boy is recovering.

Lucas Cruz was lobstering in Miami when he was attacked by a shark weighing 500 pounds.

Cruz told NewsNation Now, “It doesn’t feel anything like what you’d expect.”

“I believed I was hit by a boat,” says the narrator. But then I peered above the water and saw that there was no boat or anyone in the water near us. After that, I just realized it was a shark,” he continued.

According to the Boston Herald, Cruz lost 70% of his blood during the attack and suffered many bites to his legs, muscular damage, and a severed Achilles.

Cruz told the Herald, “I was worried I’d lose my leg.” “I didn’t think I’d die, but I was afraid I’d lose my leg because it was ripped apart.”

Doctors were able to repair both of Cruz’s legs, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

According to NewsNation Now, one of Cruz’s doctors, Dr. Rizal Lim of the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America, said, “We’ll examine what further reconstructive needs he has, in terms of skin and soft tissue.”

“However, my assumption is that he’ll be back to normal soon.”

Cruz told NewsNation Now that he intends to return to the ocean at some point.

“Oh, I guess I’ll go back in at some point.” He said, “I’m not sure if I’ll go in as soon as I’m OK.”

“However, I’ll probably go back in because a lot of what we do in my family involves water. So I think I’d be losing out on a lot if I stopped getting in the ocean altogether,” he added.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, bull sharks can be found in the waters off the East Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico in the United States.

Bull sharks are “generally considered to be the most deadly sharks to people because of their aggressive behaviors and capacity to move up rivers,” according to the group.

Shark attacks are uncommon in general. According to the, shark attacks kill less than 20 people every year on average.