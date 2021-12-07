Teen Suffers Heart Attack While Touring Haunted House

A 16-year-old Malaysian boy died last week after suffering a heart attack while visiting a haunted house.

Muhammad Suhairil visited a famed frightening tourist location located at a resort in Bentong, Pahang last Wednesday while on vacation with a friend’s family, according to The New York Post, citing local media outlet Kosmo.

The adolescent is said to have had a heart attack after being “startled” to see a “ghost” during the visit, causing him to tumble and lose consciousness.

People on the scene attempted to resuscitate the unresponsive Suhairil, but he remained unconscious, according to video captured by a bystander.

Suhairil’s friend’s family and a bystander took him outside and summoned emergency authorities.

Responders, on the other hand, were unable to help Suhairil, who died shortly after.

The teen’s cause of death was unknown, but an autopsy revealed that he died of a perforated heart, a rare but potentially fatal complication.

Suhairil’s or his family’s knowledge of the disease was unknown.

Suhairil died of a “sudden death,” according to Bentong District Police Chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd, and his remains was taken to a house in Malacca.

The body of the teen was to be interred at the Bukit Baru Islamic Cemetery on Sunday.

In 2014, a 16-year-old girl with a pre-existing medical condition died at a haunted house theme park in the US state of Ohio after suffering a heart attack.

On the night of Oct. 17, Christian Faith Benge and her family were attending the Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park in Middletown when she fell in one of the attractions. The teen’s mother did CPR, but she died as a result.

Benge, who had a congenital diaphragmatic hernia and only one lung, was also discovered to have an irregular heart.

“Among the pre-existing problems, which were mostly respiratory,” Warren County Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator Doyle Burke noted, “the physical autopsy showed that she had some cardiac aberration, a heart with thicker walls than they should have been.”

Benge’s mother, Jean Benge, was cited as stating, “The heart had to compensate for the lung, so the heart expanded to four times its size and it just stopped.”

Following early allegations that the youngster had been “scared to death,” Christian’s family confirmed that she had not been “scared to death.”