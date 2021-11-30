Teen stabs older brother to death after he spent stimulus money on wine.

According to police, an 18-year-old kid in the Philippines’ Cagayan region fatally killed his older brother after the latter squandered his own government cash aid on whiskey.

The kid, named as Jefferson Castro, attacked his 43-year-old brother, Ador Castro, in the Dalayap district of Allacapan municipality, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Philippine Star, both quoting local police. The exact date of the incident is unknown.

Ador, a farmer, was chastised by the two siblings’ father after he spent his local government-issued financial support on wine instead of buying food for their family, according to a police inquiry.

Ador allegedly attempted to strike their father, but Jefferson intervened, resulting in a fight between the brothers.

According to the accounts, Ador attempted to assault his younger sibling with a bolo — a huge cutting implement similar to a machete — but Jefferson was able to strike his brother first with a kitchen knife.

On arrival at a medical facility, the elder Castro sibling was pronounced deceased.

Jefferson claimed he acted in self-defense to investigators. It was unclear whether he had been detained or charged in connection with his brother’s death.

In March, a 46-year-old woman was accused of stabbing her roommate many times after an argument regarding the former’s federal stimulus money in Pinellas County, Florida.

Samantha Clark was arrested on March 30 after she allegedly attacked her 77-year-old roommate Dale Neary earlier that day with a “common steak knife,” according to police. During a dispute over $60 linked to Clark’s government stimulus money, she allegedly became agitated.

According to prosecutors, Neary attempted to protect himself with an aluminum pipe, but Clark continued to strike and stab the elderly man three more times before fleeing.

Neary was discovered with multiple stab wounds to his upper body by Pinellas Park police officers who arrived on the scene later. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.

Authorities found Clark several blocks from her home and took her into arrest for attempted murder with no additional incident. According to authorities, she appeared to be under the influence of opioids.