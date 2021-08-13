Teen Shoots Man by Accident While Trying to Get Cat to Chase Laser from Gun

According to the Associated Press, a 19-year-old woman in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was accused Thursday with shooting a man while reportedly trying to encourage a cat to play with a handgun’s laser sight.

Jashanti Pleasant, 19, was charged with injury through negligent use of a weapon, according to the Kenosha News.

Pleasant was visiting an apartment on Tuesday with a small group, according to the criminal complaint. A 21-year-old male was among them, according to reports, who had taken a 9mm handgun with him, which he allegedly placed on a piece of furniture.

According to the complaint, Pleasant picked up the weapon and was attempting to get a cat to play with the laser sight that was projected onto the floor.

According to the Associated Press, the gun went off and a round hit the 21-year-old man. The man was described as being stunned for a few moment after being shot before asking Pleasant whether she had shot him.

The man is said to have fled to another flat, where he was subsequently discovered by police responding to a 911 call. He was shot in the thigh, and the bullet went all the way through his leg and into a stove in the apartment, according to the Kenosha News.

According to the newspaper, police officers used a tourniquet to halt the bleeding on the injured man’s upper leg, and he was sent to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for treatment.

Pleasant reportedly told Kenosha police that she thought the gun wasn’t loaded and that it had accidentally fired the round. The 21-year-old man who was shot revealed to authorities that he had carried the gun to the apartment, but that he had assumed it was unloaded as well.

He said that when he put the gun on the nightstand, he removed the magazine. The gun had a round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine when it was seized, according to Kenosha police.

According to the police report, “if the magazine had not been loaded into the revolver when Ms. Pleasant fired the shot, there would have been no cartridge in the chamber later when the gun was found,” according to the Kenosha News.

Pleasant, it was said, had been. This is a condensed version of the information.