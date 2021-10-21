Teen sentenced to two years probation for posting a Craigslist ad attempting to sell a black classmate as a slave.

After posting a Craigslist ad offering to sell a Black classmate as a “slave,” an Illinois high school student was convicted for hate crimes.

Judge Anthony Coco sentenced the male Naperville Central High School student to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. On September 1, the student admitted to two counts of felony hate crime and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

On November 14, 2019, the white student took a photo of his classmate and quickly put it on Craigslist with the comment “Slave for sale (Naperville)” and a description that included a racist slur. Although local media reports from the time of the crime revealed that both pupils were 14-year-old freshman, no more details about the offender’s name were disclosed on Wednesday.

In a statement, Berlin added, “Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and will not be tolerated, regardless of the age of the accused.” “Hate crime victims have been shown to experience despair, anxiety, low self-esteem, and insecurity, among other things, according to studies. Everyone needs to feel secure and accepted in their neighborhoods, and my office will continue to arrest and prosecute anyone who violates this rule, regardless of age.” “It is my genuine hope that the child involved in this incident will evolve into a productive member of society with the assistance of our Juvenile Probation Department,” he continued.

At the request of the DuPage County Juvenile Probation Department, the judge ordered the young offender to receive individual or family counseling. In addition, he was required to give a DNA sample to the state’s DNA database.

Four days after the racist ad was posted, police initiated an inquiry. The student was suspended and charged shortly after, causing widespread uproar in the community. The student was swiftly ordered to keep away from his victim by the judge.

Although the duo had supposedly been friends until falling out owing to claimed racism the previous year, the cause for the student’s malicious targeting of his classmate is unclear. In a November 2019 interview with WLS, Tamara Wallace, the victim’s mother, said. This is a condensed version of the information.