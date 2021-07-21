Teen raped her 7-year-old sister for months before strangling her to death.

Authorities say an adolescent boy from Pakistan admitted to killing his 7-year-old sister after rapping her for several months.

The unidentified girl who went missing from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan’s Punjab Province, was discovered dead in a neighboring field a day after she vanished. According to The Tribune, an early inquiry found that the girl had been strangled to death after being raped.

The police collected the samples of dozens of suspects, including the victim’s brother, after conducting a thorough investigation of the crime site and questioning more than 150 individuals from the victim’s town. The DNA sample from the crime scene matched that of the victim’s 14-year-old sibling, and he confessed to the crime during questioning, according to authorities.

For fear of being caught by family members, the suspect sexually molested his sister for several months before strangling her to death. According to Times Now News, he also admitted to sexually assaulting animals.

Police officers participating in the inquiry will receive certificates of praise and financial prizes, according to District Police Officer Bilal Iftikhar Kayani. The act, Kayani said, was a manifestation of society’s moral deterioration. In order to prevent such horrible crimes, he believes that all educational institutions should offer children with awareness lectures. According to The Tribune, Kayani stated, “We must offer our youngsters with both education and training.”

A 12-year-old kid was arrested in Delhi, India’s capital, earlier this month for rapping his 16-year-old sister twice and impregnating her. The abuse was discovered after the children’s mother’s employer observed the girl’s increasing tummy and inquired about her health. The girl then stated that her brother had sexually raped her twice, but that the siblings were completely unaware of the implications. During the course of the investigation, the girl revealed that she had confided in her mother, who had misunderstood her pregnancy symptoms for infection.