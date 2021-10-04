Teen is kidnapped and taken to a lonely park, where he is sexually molested.

A teen who solicited a man in a parked car for a ride was allegedly driven to a deserted parkland and sexually abused.

Detectives are seeking assistance in identifying the driver who is accused of sexually assaulting the 19-year-old passenger inside his vehicle.

The incident occurred on Ormskirk Road around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.

After police raided residences, a 77-year-old man was named as one of four suspects.

The 19-year-old asked a man whose car was parked on the pavement outside Wigan Fire Station for a lift.

The man drove the victim from Wigan to Abbey Lakes, a countryside park and fishing lake in Up Holland.

The teen was then sexually abused while inside the vehicle, according to reports.

The driver fled the scene after she exited the vehicle.

Police are looking for the driver of this vehicle, which is thought to be a dark-colored Ford Fiesta or a Ford Focus, based on CCTV footage.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, in his late twenties to early thirties, and with short, dirty blonde hair spiked up in the front.

He was dressed in a complete, moldy yellow and green tracksuit with black sneakers. He had a scouse lilt to his voice.

The victim spoke to another man before getting into the car, and authorities are looking for him as well. He is being treated as a witness and is not being investigated for any criminal activity.

The man is characterized as Polish, in his 30s or 40s, bald, stocky, with green eyes and a tanned complexion, and in his 30s or 40s. He was dressed in a blue shirt and grey Khaki pants, and he was smoking Lambert and Butler cigarettes.

“We are seeking for information after a woman was attacked in Up Holland,” Det Con Karen Collins of Skelmersdale CID said.

“We need to find the driver of this vehicle because he is crucial to our investigation. Do you recognize the car or the man in the description? If this is the case, please contact the police right once.

“We also want to talk to a witness who we believe spoke with the victim before she got into the suspect’s car.

“I feel this dialogue will be remembered by someone, and I would encourage them to come forward with information.”

Police are urging anyone who can assist them to call 101 or.