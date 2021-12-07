Teen is ‘battered’ by a gang, an inmate commits suicide, and rare 50p coins circulate.

A mother whose daughter was allegedly attacked because of her sexual orientation hopes that additional money will allow Liverpool City Centre to be a safe area for youngsters.

On May 16, Nicole Williams’ daughter was attacked by a mob of youngsters near the St John’s retail area.

However, recently announced funding for a program called ‘You’re Safe Here’ could help LGBT+ people who are victims of homophobic assault.

The 13-year-old daughter of Mrs Williams was violently attacked by a group of older teens who had previously verbally abused her and her two friends.

Ms Williams’ daughter was exposed to a horrific attack in which she was kicked in the head and abdomen while her pals escaped.

Before being remanded at Altcourse, a guy who had attempted suicide several times committed suicide there.

Staff initially observed Peter Robertson, who had a history of mental health concerns.

Despite never getting a comprehensive mental health assessment throughout his stay in prison, he was removed from a self-harm watchlist.

After a scuffle in the street, a man was brought to the hospital.

Following an official investigation into Mr Robertson’s death, prison officials stated they had prepared an action plan.

He attempted suicide on “many occasions” in the previous months, according to the Prison and Probation Ombudsman, who analyzes all deaths in jail.

On eBay, one of the rarest 50p coins in the UK sold for £185, yet many more are still in circulation.

On the ‘tails’ side of the coin, a design of London’s Kew Gardens appears, while the Queen’s face appears as usual on the other.

A total of 210,000 copies are thought to be in circulation.

The postman has banned a ‘rude’ resident for leaving a ‘unnecessarily sarcastic’ message.

The coin was released in 2009 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the opening of Kew Gardens in 1759, and one lucky seller received £185 for theirs last month.

Eleven separate bidders submitted a total of 32 proposals, resulting in a price increase from £9.99.

