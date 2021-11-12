Teen is accused of being held captive and raped for months in order to deliver a baby for a childless couple.

According to police, a juvenile girl was found comatose on a roadside in India after being held captive and raped by a guy for months in order to birth a child.

Last week, an unidentified girl from Nagpur, in the central Indian state of Maharashtra, was discovered unconscious on a road in Ujjain, around 320 miles distant from her home.

The 19-year-old girl was found abandoned five days ago and recovered consciousness on Thursday. The victim told authorities that she was acquired for money by a childless couple who held her captive for 16 months while the husband abused her. The couple kicked the youngster out after she gave birth to their child, according to The Times of India.

The police have filed a complaint against five people, including the couple, based on the victim’s accusation.

Rajpal Singh, a Ujjain resident, has been named as the main suspect in the alleged rape of the child after she was purchased from a human trafficker. The human trafficker has been named by the girl as Chanda.

Singh’s wife was unable to bear children, and the couple was yearning for a child after their two children died 15 years earlier, according to the victim’s complaint. The victim was ignorant of the couple’s intentions and informed the authorities that when she was transported to Ujjain, she was offered a well-paid work. According to the girl, she was first held at Singh’s sister’s home before being taken to the couple’s home, where the rape proceeded.

The pair allegedly took care of the girl after she became pregnant and even brought her to medical appointments, but they made an attempt to disguise her while she was in the vehicle. Meanwhile, according to Hindustan News Hub, Singh’s wife allegedly pretended to be pregnant and fooled the neighbors.

When the girl went into labor, she was admitted to a hospital in Singh’s wife’s name and had a caesarian section performed. The couple took the infant and abandoned the victim on the side of the road. According to investigators, the victim got an illness after birth.