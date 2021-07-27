Teen homicide is on the rise in London, thanks to social media feuds, gangs, and drugs.

According to Metropolitan Police Commander Alex Murray, social media feuds and brutal drug trade rivalries are fueling an increase in teen homicides in London.

While overall homicide rates in the English capital have decreased, the number of teen deaths has increased, according to the PA news agency.

So far this year in London, there have been 75 homicides, 22 of which have featured adolescent victims, accounting for 29% of all homicides. There were 14 out of 127 (11%) in 2020, while there were 26 out of 150 in 2019. (17 per cent). A disproportionate majority (16 out of 22) of the teens killed in London between July 19 and July 19 this year were black men and boys.

It implies that London is on track to have one of the worst years for violent adolescent deaths in more than a decade, possibly surpassing the previous highs of 27 in 2017 and 29 in 2008. “It’s the highest so far since 2007, against a picture of nationally and in London total homicide rates going down, and it is disproportionate, it’s highly disproportionate in both age and ethnicity,” Mr Murray said of the murder rate.

Since February of this year, violence causing injury to people of all ages has been on the rise in London.

When lockdown limits were eased in April and August of last year, a similar spike was attributed in part to feuds on social media spilling onto the streets.

Mr Murray believes that online confrontations, as well as violence tied to the drug trade and gangs, are contributing to the rising number of young homicides.

“If you look at what we see on social media, it can be really aggressive, it may incite violence, and it can encourage retaliation,” he stated.

“I’m not talking about Facebook and Snapchat and all of these platforms in general, but rather in specific places, targeting other postcodes and insulting and pushing violence in retaliation, which combines with the violent drug market and young people in gangs.”

During the summer holidays, the Met will increase patrols in parks and around bars and clubs in order to reduce the number of deaths and injuries. Mr Murray stated that he. “The summary has come to an end.”