Teen goes to the doctor for appendicitis and unexpectedly gives birth.

A 19-year-old woman from Trumbull County, Ohio, went to the hospital thinking she had appendicitis only to find out she was pregnant and about to give birth.

Nadia Rhoads, of Brookfield, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren by her 22-year-old boyfriend and soon-to-be father, Brad O’Donnell, on Dec. 22, 2020, after she began having terrible cramps in her side and back, according to Wales Online.

Rhoads was told in the hospital that she had gone into labor and was 8 centimeters dilated, despite believing she had appendicitis, according to 7News.com.au.

Rhoads was cited as saying, “They examined me out a little bit, then they had me do a pregnancy test and found out I was pregnant.” “I was taken aback and shocked, especially considering I was already in labor and had no time to prepare anything.”

While waiting in the car park, a nurse notified O’Donnell, a steel mill worker, of the predicament.

Rhoads was the one who informed her mother about the situation.

“I texted my [mother]and told her I was in labor and showed her a picture of the monitors. She recalled, “Just thought you should know!” “She called me back, completely freaked out, but she was ecstatic.”

Rhoads said she didn’t think about being pregnant because she was on birth control at the time her child, Delaney Mae O’Donnell, was conceived around April 15 of last year.

Rhoads also stated that she felt fairly normal for the next nine months and did not gain any weight, maintaining her dress size of 14.

“Before I got pregnant, birth control made my menstruation spotty, so nothing changed there. “It happened roughly the same time every month,” Rhoads explained. “I had terrible back pain and was usually exhausted. Because I was working full-time on my feet for nine hours a day, I didn’t think much of it.”

Rhoads developed a taste for spicy food as well, but she thought she had “simply started to like it.”

After 14 hours of labor, her daughter was born weighing a healthy 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

The ambitious cosmetologist was enrolled in Raphael’s School of Beauty, but had to postpone her studies to care for her child. Her kid, on the other hand, has “given so much joy to all of our lives,” she said.

