Teen gets eight years in prison for slashing a woman with a machete while yelling racist slurs.

A boy in the United Kingdom was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday after slicing a woman with a machete and yelling racist remarks at her while the latter’s mother cheered him on.

The event occurred around 7.15 p.m. on April 13 in Anfield, Liverpool, while the victim’s child was playing on the street with other children and she was conversing with her friends, according to Washington News Today.

Kurtis Williams, 15, was riding his bike down the street when he pulled over and sliced the victim in the face with a machete, causing a 13-centimeter wound that ripped her cheek open from ear to jaw, according to the Liverpool Echo. The attack took place in the presence of the victim’s child.

Zakiya Janny, 36, the victim, was said to have known her assailant previously.

Williams was accused of making horrible remarks about killing Janny’s ex-boyfriend and their 4-year-old daughter.

During Williams’ trial on Friday, prosecuting attorney Simon Duncan said the child planned to burn down the victim’s house and the small daughter.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Duncan claimed in court, “He shouted [the N-word]” and “I’m going to fire the house and the baby, watch later.”

“It appears that it was sent to Francis O’Malley, who stated that the defendant was in the company of a group of other youths.”

“He was told to leave by (the victim).” Francis O’Malley argued with the defendant, who said, “I’ll hack you up,” according to Duncan. “The defendant, as well as other members of the gang, called him the [N-word] repeatedly.”

“The defendant struck a downward strike with the blade across her face on the day of the incident,” the prosecutor said. After that, the defendant bolted. The gang of teenagers dispersed. According to the Liverpool Echo, Duncan continued, “It was an entirely unprovoked attack.”

According to the judge, the teen’s mother appeared to be trying to stop him, but she was actually shouting encouraging remarks.

The court clarified, “When you claim she was shouting after him, the witness says she was shouting encouragement.”

Witnesses treated the woman at the spot before she was taken to the hospital.

Janny was scarred for life as a result of the incident, which she described as “life-changing injuries.”