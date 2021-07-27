Teen dies after his girlfriend’s family cuts off his genitals and brutally assaults him.

After his girlfriend’s family violently beat him up and damaged his genitals, a youngster was slain over an alleged love affair.

Saurabh Kumar, a 17-year-old from a village in the northern Indian state of Bihar, was thrashed when his girlfriend’s family discovered him at her home on Friday night.

After the girl’s family discovered him in her residence about midnight on Friday, Kumar was tied to a tree and battered with an iron rod. According to The Times of India, he was transported to a hospital but died on Saturday.

Kumar’s relatives, who lived in the same village as his lover, stormed her house after he died. They held his funeral in front of her home on Sunday, according to India Today.

“The evidence suggests that the boy was slain over a rumored love affair. His genitals were chopped off and he was beaten. According to India Today, citing news agency ANI, a postmortem is being performed, and more information regarding the injuries will be published once the report is received.

Sushant Pandey, the girlfriend’s father, has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder. All of the accused have been charged, and raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, three suspects, Ashok Thakur, Ranjit Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar, have been arrested on charges of attacking the girl’s family following the victim’s death.

“There is an aura of anxiety in the village as a result of the occurrence, therefore police are patrolling the area as a precautionary measure. An investigating officer told India Today that the deceased’s relatives had been assured of prompt action.

A 20-year-old lady in India was allegedly set ablaze by her neighbor over her relationship with his brother earlier this month. The anonymous woman was reportedly doused in petrol and set on fire by her neighbor, Pawan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, suffering 40 percent burns. Pawan was said to be irritated by the woman’s relationship with his older brother.