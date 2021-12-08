Teen dies after falling off the edge of a partially demolished building while taking a selfie.

In India, a 14-year-old boy died after taking a picture on the second level of a half collapsed building.

On Monday evening, the incident occurred in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

Mohammad Ubaid Sheikh was the boy’s name, according to the police.

According to the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, the building was declared illegal a few years ago due to unapproved constriction. Authorities demolished a portion of the facility last year, and it has been abandoned since. According to the Times of India, there are no security officers stationed within its borders, making it widely accessible to local children who commonly use it as a playground.

Sheikh is said to have gone to the building on Monday to play. He walked up to the abandoned structure’s second storey and stood on the brink to take a selfie. The teen lost his balance and fell at one point. According to the outlet, he suffered significant head injuries.

A police officer informed the Free Press Journal that “alert individuals who saw what happened brought him to a local civic hospital, where medics ruled him dead owing to excessive blood and serious injuries.”

Following the incident, police filed an accidental death report. Senior Police Inspector S. Raut said the case is being investigated to rule out foul play.

India has the world’s highest number of selfie-related deaths. According to BBC news, half of the 259 fatalities between 2011 and 2017 occurred in the country, according to the US National Library of Medicine.

In an effort to raise awareness about selfie-related accidents in 2019, Mumbai police released a video of a guy taking a selfie while standing on the edge of a high-rise building. According to the Times of India, the man then plummeted to his death.

“Make an attempt at taking the most daring selfie? Or is it simply another reckless adventure? Whatever the purpose, it was definitely not worth the danger! #SafetyFirst. Let’s hoping this wakes people up and helps them realize the dangers of selfies “The caption mentions the police force.

However, it is worth noting that selfie-related incidents are on the rise not only in India but around the world, and this has to do with the fact that more and more individuals are willing to face risks in exchange for images and likes on social media platforms.

According to a New York Post report, one out of every ten people is injured while attempting to take a selfie. The. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.