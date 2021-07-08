Teen Commits Suicide Because His Siblings Refused To Give Him A Mobile Phone To Play Games

After a quarrel with his siblings over a cell phone, a 13-year-old boy was discovered hanging from a window grill.

Kerala, India’s state of Kerala, reported the occurrence.

His grandmother, who resided in an adjacent building, discovered the child’s body Monday. Manoj and Niji, the teen’s parents, were not present when the boy took the drastic move, according to The Times Of India.

According to police, the youngster, named as Adithyan, was at the time of the tragedy with his brother Aswin and sister Ananya. The siblings got into a disagreement over a mobile phone their parents gave them to use for online classes. Adithyan desired to use the phone to play games, but his siblings refused to give it to him. Adithyan walked into his room and locked himself in, enraged by this.

Hours later, the grandmother of the children arrived at the residence to check on them. When she inquired about Adithyan, his siblings informed her that he was distraught and had shut himself in his room. The children stated that Adithyan did not come out despite their repeated knocking on the door.

Suspicious, the elderly woman knocked on the door once more. She peered through the window after receiving no response and discovered the toddler hanging from the grill. She immediately informed neighbors and took the youngster to a local health center with their assistance. However, upon arriving, the medics proclaimed him dead.

Adithyan’s body was afterwards sent to a local hospital’s mortuary for a COVID-19 test.

Suicides were reportedly on the rise in India during the COVID-induced shutdown. Experts believe that emotional pain, academic pressure, and other societal concerns contribute to children committing suicide.

A similar incident occurred last year in India, when a 14-year-old boy committed suicide after his parents took away his mobile phone. He was allegedly a game addict who would spend hours on his phone. Disturbed by their son’s addiction, his parents took away his phone, causing him distress. The adolescent then barricaded himself in a room. When he did not return, his parents went to check on him and discovered him hanging from the ceiling fan.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, free confidential assistance is available at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is staffed 24 hours a day.