Teen commits suicide after a teacher is accused of sexually assaulting and blackmailing her.

According to police, a juvenile girl in India killed herself after being sexually molested and emotionally harassed by a teacher at her school.

The anonymous 17-year-old girl from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was discovered dead at her home on Nov. 11 while her parents were gone. According to OP India, the victim’s family claims that her instructor, 31-year-old K Mithun Chakravarthy, sexually raped her for six months and put her under extreme mental stress as a result of his constant harassment.

Chakravarthy was arrested on Nov. 13 on charges of sexual assault of a juvenile and a felony.