Teen claims he was attempting suicide to avoid going to jail, but instead shot an officer.

According to his arrest warrant, a youngster who fatally shot a police officer in a Florida neighborhood Sunday stated he was trying to kill himself to avoid going back to jail.

According to the Associated Press, the Hollywood Police Department received a call late Sunday night about a man who was “going house to home” on a bicycle in the Emerald Hills neighborhood, attempting to break into cars.

Officer Yandy Chirino was the first to spot 18-year-old Jason Banegas when police responded to the report. Chirino attempted to arrest Banegas, but he refused and pulled out a stolen semi-automatic weapon, resulting in a scuffle.

According to the Associated Press, Banegas had a long history of arrests. He told detectives that he intended to shoot himself to avoid being arrested, but “the officer kept moving around during the struggle,” and he ended up firing the trigger and shooting Chirino before other responding cops came to witness it, according to the warrant.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Moments thereafter, a second officer came and discovered the two males in a grassy area. Chirino had apparently already been shot by that time.

“The suspect was holding a pistol, and the victim was attempting to wrestle the pistol away from him,” the officer said, adding that the gun was eventually knocked from his grip.

Banegas then got into a fight with the second officer, who got a few scrapes before finally putting the teen in handcuffs. Then he discovered Chirino wasn’t responding to his commands.

Chirino’s fellow policemen struggled to keep him alive as he was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to the face, according to authorities.

Banegas confessed to the break-ins and to resisting arrest, according to the warrant.

“He stated that the officer was disrespecting him and that he was panicking because he was carrying a hidden weapon and that he did not want to go back to jail because he had only been released 30 days before,” according to the warrant.

Banegas, who has a long criminal history dating back to the age of 12, was just freed from a “high-risk” residential juvenile prison institution for trafficking cocaine, according to authorities.

According to the warrant, the gun used to shoot Chirino was taken from a car in Miami-Dade County in September.

Banegas is facing many accusations, including first-degree murder. During the a. This is a condensed version of the information.