Teen Assaults Student With Pride Flag At High School In Viral Video

The Lowndes County sheriff announced Friday that a Georgia high school student who was captured on tape beating a fellow student over an LGBTQ pride flag has been prosecuted in connection with the incident.

According to The Valdosta Daily Times, a juvenile suspect at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia, was charged with disorderly conduct, simple violence, and disruption of a public facility.

According to the sheriff, the Department of Juvenile Justice was sent to the scene.

Only one day after the video went popular on social media, the charges were filed.

A former student of the high school shared a video on Twitter on Thursday showing the juvenile suspect rushing at a student wearing a rainbow pride flag in the school cafeteria, taking the flag and dragging the student out of their seat.

As another student tries to stop the perpetrator, the assaulter drags the student across the floor.

The flag is eventually ripped away and thrown into a garbage can by the attacker.

I need everyone to witness the scum that exists in South Georgia. This just happened today at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, where I attended and where my brother is currently enrolled. pic.twitter.com/o0DWllzn4h

The attacker “apparently dared to do it for $5,” according to the Twitter user who captured the incident on film.

While the accused attacker was identified by the Twitter user in his post, authorities have not revealed the identities of the people in the video or when it was shot.

In a statement acquired by the Valdosta Daily Times, Rodney Green, Lowndes High School associate administrator, said, “We are aware of a social media video involving two kids and a Pride flag.” “We are concerned about our students’ well-being and safety. Our staff strives to create a safe environment in which all of our kids are valued.”

The assistant principal went on to say that as soon as the school administration was alerted about the occurrence, an inquiry was initiated. He also stated that the victim had not been injured and that they were debating the appropriate discipline for the other student in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.