After assaulting a female, a teenager threatened to’smash her head in.’

Dylan Cleary had repeatedly assaulted the girl in the face, who cannot be recognized for legal reasons.

After the 19-year-attack, old’s the girl, who was in her mid-teens, suffered injuries including a cut lip.

Duncan Browne’s second assailant has been identified.

Cleary had been “kicking her” and “pressing her up against a wall” during the incident in Wirral earlier this year, according to prosecutor Simon Green.

He said Clearly was “very hostile” and “shouting insults” before threatening to “smash her skull in.”

Cleary was last in court in April of last year for a “unrelated offense,” according to Mr Green, who added that he has “no prior for violence.”

Cleary’s lawyer, Ian Birch, said there were “obviously concerns with reference to maturity.”

Cleary’s life has changed dramatically since the offense, according to him, and he is now an expectant parent with a job.

“He is a young man with particular challenges as a result of earlier incidents,” Mr Birch added.

Cleary, of Eastham’s Pickmere Drive, admitted common assault, sending harmful communications, and criminal damage in connection with a copy of the codes of practices that he destroyed while in custody.

The probation service “made it obvious they think they can deal with you,” said Deputy District Judge Paul Conlan, who believes the jail term might be suspended.

Cleary received a nine-week sentence with an 18-month suspension.

He was also given a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay £150 in compensation, £300 in costs, and £128 in victim surcharge.