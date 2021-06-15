Teen arrested for vandalizing a football club’s defibrillator kit

A 17-year-old boy was detained after two individuals were captured on surveillance vandalizing a defibrillator equipment at a football club.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, was described as “heartbreaking” by Buxted FC.

Since Sunday evening, footage of the suspected theft has been seen more than a million times on the East Sussex club’s Twitter account.

It occurred following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during his team’s Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday. The athlete required resuscitation by “defib,” according to Morten Boesen, Denmark’s team doctor.

“We are investigating a report of a defibrillator being damaged and stolen at Buxted FC on 13 June,” a Sussex Police spokeswoman said on Monday.

“A seventeen-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief.

“We are aware of an online video circulating and would like to request that the public refrain from making speculative comments.”

The chairman of the Mid-Sussex League Division One club, Richard Turner, described the occurrence as “absolutely disgusting.”

“Those things save lives, and someone came and destroyed them,” he told the PA news agency.

“The entire world witnessed what happened to Christian Eriksen on Saturday, so how could anyone believe this is acceptable?

“Everyone at the club is a volunteer; we work diligently to earn what we have, but now we must raise funds to replace it.

“It is heartbreaking.”

Mr Turner stated that before to the incident, Buxted FC were celebrating their Division One title in the Mid-Sussex League.