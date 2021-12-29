Teen Admits Assisting Elder Roommate in Suicide After Witnessing Him Shoot Self

Officials stated Tuesday that a 19-year-old guy who admitted to observing his roommate commit suicide in an Idaho public park last week will face new charges.

Dakota Honeycutt, of Nampa, will be charged with homicide in the death of Kevin Hunt, 48, according to prosecutors quoted by NewsChannel7.

Honeycutt told police he drove Hunt to Hunter’s Creek Sports Park in Star, Idaho, on Saturday night and saw his roommate shoot himself. He was first charged with felony counts of facilitating a suicide and destruction of evidence.

Honeycutt, who is from Tennessee, and Hunt were at Hunter’s Creek Park for unknown reasons, according to authorities. Neither of the two males appeared to be connected to Star in any way.

Honeycutt returned to their apartment after Hunt’s reported suicide, leaving the body on the pavement, taking the gun, and disposing of it. A passerby later discovered Hunt on Sunday morning.

While no one else was present at the park at the time of the death, investigators discovered that Honeycutt had driven Hunt’s automobile, prompting officials to question the 19-year-old and have him explain the circumstances.

Honeycutt was arrested on his two felony charges on Sunday and was placed into the Canyon County Jail the next day.

According to a CBS 2 story, a dive team was brought in to retrieve the rifle after Honeycutt told police it was disposed of there.

Prosecutor Heather Reilly said Tuesday that detectives eventually discovered Honeycutt was not telling the truth about what transpired.

According to Reilly, Honeycutt’s new charge will be escalated via an amending indictment.

There may be additional fees. Prosecutors did not give a reason for the alleged shooting.

When asked if he wanted to tell the judge anything about his mental or emotional state, Honeycutt said he was “really, very afraid” and said he was “truly, really scared.”

Honeycutt’s bond was raised from $25,000 to $500,000 at Reilly’s request, but Lojek set it at $50,000, warning it might be raised again after the additional charge is filed.

On January 10, a preliminary hearing will be held on the case.

Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick requested citizens to join him in praying for Hunt’s family, claiming that violent crime was uncommon in his city.

In a statement, Chadwick added, "We continue to try to provide a safe atmosphere for our citizens." "Star is and always will be a.