Teddy’s treatment on Love Island has sparked over 5,000 complaints to Ofcom.

The famous ITV2 dating show has had a tumultuous few weeks, with half of the Islanders being moved to Casa Amor with a new crop of hopefuls.

As reported by Mirror Online, fans of the program have been particularly upset by the treatment of Islander Teddy Soares, who some believe was the victim of a “unnecessarily brutal” twist while at the second villa.

Teddy had been paired with Faye Winter, who had been waiting for him in the main villa while he was in Casa Amor. Faye, on the other hand, witnessed him kissing another woman, forcing her to remarry one of the new Islanders, and viewers felt Teddy was unfairly cast as the culprit.

The broadcasting watchdog Ofcom received 5,249 complaints about the ITV2 dating series, which premiered in June, during the week of July 27 to August 2.

People complained that the postcard sent back to the original females in the main villa was “misleading and caused needless distress” in 4,330 cases.

Teddy was left single during the recoupling, and more than 600 complaints were made the next day after the fallout show.

As he watched, Faye slammed Teddy, prompting viewers to accuse the show of “setting him up” and causing the couple’s breakup.

Teddy was made to appear to have cheated on Faye by using a photo of him kissing another girl as a dare, according to viewers.

The kiss was part of a challenge, with the males playing Truth or Dare with the new girls, and fans knew it.

Teddy eventually expressed his regret for the kiss and slept outside in the villa garden for the entire week, while practically every other boy shared a bed with one of the girls.

Liam Reardon, on the other hand, had kissed other girls behind Millie Court’s back, including two at the same time, but those photos were not published.

Instead, a photo of him in bed with a girl was utilized, despite the fact that followers know exactly what happened when he was real. “The summary has come to an end.”