Teddy Soares, the new boy on Love Island, is preparing to go into the villa.

As if Thursday’s show didn’t have enough drama, a new participant was unveiled in the promo for Friday night’s broadcast.

Teddy Soares, a 26-year-old senior financial consultant from Manchester, has arrived at the villa in search of love.

He claims to believe in the ‘Law of Attraction,’ thus entering the villa will increase his chances of meeting the one.

The 26-year-old has always been in relationships, but none have lasted longer than three years, and she is still looking for a long-term partner.

During his stay on Love Island, Teddy isn’t scared to stomp on any of the lads’ toes, and he’s eager to get to know all of the girls.

According to the senior financial expert, he has a soft and kind side and is someone to lean on, which he believes would strengthen his bond with the males in the villa.

“From a girls’ side, they’ll have to get used to my stirring a few pots and generating a bit of a commotion,” Teddy explained.

“Hopefully, the girls will have something to look at when I walk inside the villa.”