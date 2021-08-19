Teddy and Faye’s final date has been dubbed “strange” by Love Island viewers.

Fans of Love Island have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with Faye Winter and Teddy Soares’ date.

“Faye and Teddy, it’s time for your final date,” a text message stated. Please prepare to depart from the villa. #rosetotheoccasion #balivibes”

The couple left the property to go on their date, where they stood in a rose-petal-covered pool.

The islanders go on their final dates in Love Island 2021.

“I’m sorry but I’m just so perplexed why Teddy and Faye’s date concept????,” one fan wrote on Twitter. There are no chairs, no comfort, only the pool water and the feelings of #LoveIsland.”

“I’m sorry, but how bizarre is Faye and Teddy’s date, just standing in a warm pool of petals?” asked another. #LoveIsland” looks fantastic.

“Weird date concept for Teddy & Faye there #LoveIsland,” a third individual tweeted.

“I thought I just needed to stay on my own, and I wasn’t going to open up to you, but it’s one of the nicest things I’ve ever done,” Faye said Teddy on the date. We’ve had our ups and downs since then, mostly due to my fault rather than yours… I was practically waiting for you to f*** up so that I could flee instead of falling for you.”

Teddy explains, “I felt we needed it in the back of my mind to realize how we can rebound from s*** situations.”

Teddy then proceeded to ask Faye to be his girlfriend as they were having the profound chat.

Following that, the newlyweds returned to the villa to spread the happy news.