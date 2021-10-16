Ted Cruz Slams ‘Authoritarian’ Vaccine Mandate for Firing Doctors and Nurses in Pandemic.

Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, slammed the idea of dismissing doctors and nurses in the event of a pandemic due to a “authoritarian” COVID vaccine mandate on Saturday.

He remarked on Twitter, “Perhaps firing doctors and nurses during a pandemic because of an authoritarian vaccine requirement wasn’t the best decision.”

Cruz included a link to a CalMatters story regarding California’s hospital staffing shortages in his tweet. Vaccine mandates were not mentioned in the piece, which instead focused on fatigue, an increase in COVID patients, and early retirement during the epidemic.

However, hundreds of health-care workers have been punished or dismissed around the country for failing to follow President Joe Biden’s vaccine order imposed last month. If they work for hospitals, ambulance services, clinics, or other facilities that receive government financing through the Medicare and Medicaid programs, they must get vaccinated against COVID.

According to ABC News, the Novant Health hospital system in North Carolina dismissed roughly 175 employees as a result of the rule, while the Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas had 153 employees, including 26 nurses, either quit or be fired as a result of the law.

According to Reuters, the Erie County Medical Center in New York began prepared to fire hundreds of unvaccinated employees late last month.

California mandated health-care workers to receive at least the first dose of the COVID vaccination by September 30.

An unvaccinated nurse was removed out of the University of California Los Angeles hospital this week for failing to comply with the mandate. “Those who are not in compliance face gradual penalty, which may include limiting access to work places and placing them on leave,” a UCLA Health spokesman told The Washington Newsday on Wednesday.

According to CalMatters, almost a third of all hospitals in California are facing a lack of health-care professionals, with the problem anticipated to worsen in the coming weeks.

According to CalMatters, SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, a union, roughly 10% of its employees have retired, resigned their jobs, or taken extended periods of absence due to the epidemic.

“What matters is that ten percent does not become fifteen percent, and twenty percent does not become twenty percent. There aren’t enough temporary workers to deal with the situation “According to CalMatters, union president Dave Regan stated.

