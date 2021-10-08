Ted Cruz has been chastised for shifting the focus from the Texas school shooting to the ‘Biden Border Crisis.’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has come under fire for pausing to express sympathies to those affected by the school massacre in Arlington, Texas, before moving on to discuss the border situation.

Cruz spoke on the incident at a press conference on Wednesday before shifting the focus.

“I know that all of us are praying for the students, teachers, first responders, and parents,” Cruz stated.

“There have been far too many of them at far too many schools, and we are grateful for the first responders’ bravery and heroism, and we are hopeful that all of the students or individuals who may have been harmed will recover.”

He then went on to talk about immigration.

“We’re here today to talk about the Biden border crisis, which is still raging on the southern border,” he stated before the conference’s coverage was cut off by the networks.

Cruz was slammed by Twitter users for not devoting more time to the shooting and instead attacking Biden on immigration.

“Of all the sarcastic, horrible, inauthentic, false indignation performances I’ve seen Ted Cruz put on, this flip from a school shooting that just happened not far away to attack Biden on the border might just be the worst,” one person said.

The message said, “Ted Cruz exploiting the school tragedy as an excuse to criticize President Biden is so… Ted Cruz.”

Following a confrontation with another student, police in Arlington verified that an 18-year-old was responsible for the school shooting at Timberview High School.

Four persons were hurt as a result of the gunshot, and two of them were taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect has been apprehended.