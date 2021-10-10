Ted Cruz has been chastised for making fun of Joe Biden’s vacation by mentioning Cancun.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) tried to back up a Republican attack on President Joe Biden’s vacation selection by bringing up his own tumultuous trip to Cancun.

On Saturday, the firebrand Republican posted an official GOP tweet criticizing President Biden for spending the Columbus Day holiday in Delaware.

A Republican spokesperson claimed in a tweet: “Joe Biden has decided to take another vacation. He’s trying to get away from all of the issues he’s created.” Sen. Cruz then followed up by tweeting a quotation from the GOP account, adding, “Cancun is wonderful this time of year.” The divisive Republican appeared to be referring to his widely panned family trip to Cancun, Mexico, in February, when Texas was hit by a storm that took out electricity and left millions without water.

Sen. Cruz later apologized for traveling with his family, calling it a “mistake,” and telling ABC13, “Leaving while so many Texans were grieving didn’t feel right, so I changed my return flight and flew back on the first available flight.”

Sen. Cruz’s tweet, however, backfired, prompting many to criticize him for his Cancun debacle rather than President Biden’s decision to visit Delaware again.

The scenario is that a senator went on a spur-of-the-moment vacation to Cancun when millions of people in his state were without power due to severe winter storms, and then blocked an infrastructure bill due to “reckless expenditure.” The joke is that you are the senator.

— Dr. Mister Cody (@drmistercody) 9th of October, 2021 Cody Johnston, host of the Worst Year Ever podcast, recently tweeted: “The scenario is that a Senator took a last-minute vacation to Cancun as millions of people in his state lost power due to severe winter storms, and then rejected an infrastructure bill due to “reckless spending.” The Senator is you, as the punchline reveals.” “When you decide to laugh about the time you flew to Cancun while your constituents practically froze to death,” said Brandon Friedman, co-founder of Rakassan Tea Company. When you decide to make a joke about how you jetted to Cancun while your constituents froze to death. This is a condensed version of the information.