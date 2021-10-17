Ted Cruz Applauds Delta Air Lines For Opting Out Of A Federal Vaccine Mandate

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) complimented Delta Airlines for not imposing a vaccine mandate on employees after President Joe Biden enforced one on government contractors.

On Saturday, the fiery Republican and ardent opponent of vaccine mandates tweeted that Delta Air Lines had demonstrated respect to its employees.

Sen. Cruz tweeted, “Bravo to @Delta for having the fortitude to say no to the federal vaccine mandate,” with a link to a CNBC piece about the airline’s high vaccination rates.

“It’s the right thing to do,” she says, “to respect their employees’ freedom to make their own personal healthcare decisions.”

His message received more than 20,000 likes and was retweeted 2,940 times.

Bravo to @Delta for standing firm against the federal vaccine mandate.

Respecting their employees’ right to make their own personal decisions regarding their healthcare is the correct thing to do. https://t.co/6QEQoqA4mP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) has a birthday on October 16, 2021. Sen. Cruz, who has had his COVID vaccine, has stated on his website that Americans should have the “freedom to exercise personal choice when it comes to their health.” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian revealed earlier this week that 90 percent of the company’s employees have been vaccinated against COVID.

Bastian told CNBC that he expected the number to rise to around 95 percent by early November.

Bastian said the corporation has achieved a high immunization rate among employees without the need for a company mandate in an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday.

“We haven’t done it with a mandate,” he explained. We’ve done that by working together with our people, trusting them to make the best options for themselves, respecting their decisions while avoiding the division that the mandate brings to society.” “I believe the spirit of the [federal]obligation was to have people vaccinated,” Bastian stated. It wasn’t to try to coerce people into doing the right thing by threatening their jobs.” Delta did, however, declare in August that it will raise health insurance rates for employees who are not completely covered by the company by $200 per month. This is a condensed version of the information.