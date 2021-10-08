Technology advances… but is it all moving too quickly?

With current technology and the internet, we are moving at a breakneck speed.

Lockdown, I believe, has accelerated the process.

Have you noticed how many ATMs have been shut down?

They are attempting to turn us into a cashless society.

That does not sit well with me.

It exposes another minefield of your personal information to the rest of the world.

Millions of people are embracing contemporary technology, but millions more are struggling with it.

How many of you, as parents or grandparents, have to rely on your children for assistance because they are more tech-savvy?

I’m not bad, but I’m not sure I trust it.

Alexa is an excellent example of a big brother.

Having my entire life on my phone, with all of that information recorded on it, makes me feel uneasy.

I have a lot of applications on my phone, including one for getting repeat prescriptions from my doctor.

I was able to figure out how to use it, but after a year, it chose not to let me in any longer.

It was turned back on three days later with the help of two people and 11 phone calls.

It would have been easier to drop my prescription at the doctor’s office the old-fashioned way.

A dear friend of mine recently experienced an issue with internet banking, and I’m sure many of you may relate.

She went abroad last year, and she informed them she would be gone for three weeks before she left.

She did the same thing last year, and after the first week away, her accounts were frozen due to a few of abnormalities on her account.

They explained, “We need to ask you some questions.”

She reminded them that she had already informed them that she was leaving and that she had returned to the UK with all of her documents.

The lady has worked for the bank for thirty years, so everyone in the branch knows her, but not online.

All of her standing orders were canceled, and she was unhappy because she was so far away from home and the phone calls alone were expensive.

After four days, she received a call from someone stating that the account would be unfrozen, but no offer of assistance. “The summary has come to an end.”