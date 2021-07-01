Tech behemoths promise to take action to combat online harassment of women.

As part of a campaign to combat online harassment of women, Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Twitter have promised to strengthening their reporting processes and giving users greater control over their experience.

It comes after an open letter signed by hundreds of notable women from around the world, including current and former leaders of state, requesting the platforms to make their services safer.

The agreements were announced during the United Nations Generation Equality Forum in Paris, and they follow a year-long effort led by the World Wide Web Foundation, which brought together experts, government officials, and women who have been victims of online abuse to find answers to the problem.

They are concentrating on features that will allow users to better govern who may engage with their postings and provide additional options for filtering specific types of content, as well as strengthening reporting systems so that users can track and manage abuse reports.

Global leaders such as Graca Machel, a Mozambican politician and women’s rights advocate, former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, MPs Diane Abbott, Jess Phillips, and Fleur Anderson, as well as other prominent women such as Emma Watson, Annie Lennox, FKA Twigs, Thandiwe Ne, have signed the open letter, which recognizes the tech giants’ pledges and urges them to act on them.

We anticipate that other companies will join these four and rise to the occasion.

According to the letter, the announcement is a “historic opportunity” for the firms, and it urges them to address “one of the most significant hurdles to gender equality: the epidemic of online abuse against women and girls.”

According to research on the subject, 38 percent of women worldwide have personally experienced internet abuse, with 45 percent of younger women experiencing it.

The United Nations Forum in Paris is debating how to enhance women’s rights around the world.

“With today’s statement, these firms have established themselves as pioneers in the battle against online abuse of women,” said Emily Sharpe, Web Foundation director of policy.

“This cooperation has demonstrated the potential for intelligent, evidence-based change. (This is a brief piece.)