Tear gas and explosive devices are used by proud boys and antifa activists in Portland.

Following separate events in Portland on Sunday, members of the far-right Proud Boys battled brutally with left-wing antifa demonstrators.

According to Oregon Live, the Proud Boys attended a planned gathering in the parking lot of an abandoned Kmart in Northeast Portland on Sunday morning, while about 300 left-wing demonstrators gathered at Tom McCall Waterfront Park to condemn the Proud Boys event.

Around noon, a group of left-wing protestors broke away to disrupt the Proud Boys’ “Summer of Love” event, resulting in verbal spats and a physical street brawl.

Pepper spray, fireworks, and other explosive devices were seen in videos and photographs published on social media, though it was not immediately clear which side used them.

Members of the Proud Boys can be seen attacking and holding down an individual dressed in black clothing, believed to be an antifa activist, in one video shared by journalist Tayler Hansen, while another guy dressed in black sprayed the group with an unknown liquid.

Proud Boys and Antifa are currently fighting on 122nd Street in Portland.

Fighting continues in the streets, with pepper spray and airsoft being used.

