TeamDogs is giving away a £150 Beco dog hamper.

Our pets, like us, like browsing small, independent, and local businesses. Independent pet stores frequently offer the friendliest and most personalized service, as well as the highest-quality pet items. They understand how much our dogs mean to us.

Beco, the UK’s premier sustainable pet brand, is launching the inaugural Beco Independent Pet Shop Awards to honor the brilliant people who work tirelessly to manage these independent pet businesses.

To mark the occasion, Beco is giving away a £150 dog basket to five fortunate TeamDogs members. You only need to sign up for TeamDogs and answer a question.

People will be asked to recommend their favorite independent pet store by Beco. The nominees will be visited by a judging panel before one of them is named the UK’s Favourite Independent Pet Shop.

“Britain is a nation of pet lovers, and this has never been more apparent over the past year or two,” says George Bramble, co-founder of Beco. We’ve always relied on local pet shops for all of our pet care requirements, and now we’re asking people all over the country to honor these high street heroes by selecting their favorites and encouraging people to patronize their neighborhood pet store.” The epidemic was difficult for everyone on the high street, but with 3.2 million new pet owners last year, pet stores have been working harder than ever before to provide home delivery, community assistance, and guidance on topics ranging from nutrition to pet care to sustainability.

www.becopets.com is now accepting nominations, which will close on November 7. In November, the final winner will be announced.

Follow the steps below to enter the competition.

Except for staff of Reach PLC, this competition is available to anyone who is a UK resident. Entrants must be at least 18 years old. The deadline for entries is November 7, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. To enter the prize draw, you must first sign up/register on the TeamDogs website and then answer the question. The winner will be chosen at random. The winners will be notified by email. You have 48 hours to claim your reward after receiving the original email. You must respond in order to claim your prize. “The summary has come to an end.”