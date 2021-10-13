TeamDogs Golden Oldie Award winner overcomes mistreatment and disease.

The Golden Oldie Award was given to a rescue dog who didn’t have the best start in life but continues to support her owner.

Cherry was voted TeamDogs third category winner in this week’s Dog Show after receiving the most likes on her submitted photo.

Cherry, an eight-year-old rescue dog, has taught herself how to care for her crippled owner, including recognizing seizures and warning other family members.

Her outstanding abilities have earned her the TeamDogs Golden Oldie rosette and a gift package, as well as a nomination for Best in Show in the overall category, which will be announced on Saturday.

Cherry, an 8-year-old rescue dog who was previously a breeding bitch at a puppy farm, was entered into the competition by TeamDogs user Julie Barrett, who wrote: “Cherry is an 8-year-old rescue dog who was previously a breeding bitch at a puppy farm.”

“She has triumphed against abuse, neglect, disease, and severe anxiety to become a contented little dog.”

“Cherry warns another family member if her person has a seizure, falls, or otherwise need assistance (she barks/howls and dashes from her owner to the other family member, bringing them to where help is required).”

“This is something she taught herself to do; she is incredible and unique.”

Cherry is amazing, and we think she deserved to win.

TEAMDOGS DOG SHOW – SENIOR DOGSView gallery

In the Dog Show’s standings, hero dog Cherry is joined by Wagging Tail winner Ernie and Most Beautiful Eyes winner Lola.

Check out the other 15 unique senior canines who competed in the tournament. They may not have come out on top today, but they have won our hearts.

Tomorrow, your dogs will compete in the TeamDogs Best Trick category, which will be a lot of fun. You must post a video of your dog’s best trick on their TeamDogs Facebook page to be eligible to win. Keep an eye out in the morning for the Dog Show post.

May the best dog take home the prize!