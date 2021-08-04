Team USA Sets 400m Hurdles Record, Great Britain Wins Sailing Gold Despite Protests at Tokyo 2020

After great wins from Simone Biles and Athing Mu yesterday, Team USA has racked up a slew of gold on day 12 of Tokyo 2020. The squad won gold medals in both the women’s and men’s 400m hurdles finals, as well as gold medals in the women’s basketball quarter-finals and men’s baseball.

With nearly 75 medals, the country continues to lead the medal tally, followed by Team China and Olympic hosts Team Japan. Today, Team GB maintains its gold-medal winning streak, but it has sparked controversy in the sailing community, with Team France filing a protest against the country.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has demanded an explanation from Team China as to why two of their cyclists, Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi, wore insignia that appeared to resemble Mao Zedong, the country’s late leader.

Is there a problem at sea? The sailing protest by Team France against Team GB was dismissed.

The British sailing team, which won the two-person dinghy 470 medal race overall, let Poland to pass them on the finish line, tying them with France but giving Poland the silver medal. The French athletes appealed the verdict, but their appeal was dismissed.

It’s more than just a victory for Team GB; it cements Hannah Mills’ status as the most successful female Olympic sailor in history.

