Team selection updates for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Norwich.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both in contention to start Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Norwich City.

The duo missed the majority of last season due to significant knee injuries, with the Dutchman going down in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in October and the England international going down the following month while overseas with the Three Lions.

As a result, both players missed Euro 2020 before returning to Liverpool in time for pre-season training and making substitute appearances against Hertha Berlin last month.

Each played just over 45 minutes in one of Liverpool’s hour-long friendlies against Bologna. Van Dijk then started the Reds’ penultimate pre-season match against Athletic Bilbao, completing just over 70 minutes, while Gomez played for an hour after starting against Osasuna.

And, after a cautious management of their comebacks, Klopp believes the pair are ready to start against Norwich if called upon.

However, the manager acknowledges he has no desire to rush the pair, having recruited Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig earlier this summer and yet to make a decision on his starting XI for the match against the Canaries.

“I believe so; it appears to be so” (they are available to start). But, as is customary in these situations, we have nothing to rush in this department,” the Reds general manager explained.

“Then we just have to decide who will start, who will come on, and stuff like that, and if I think they’re ready for 90 minutes, they’re ready to go.

“If I believe we need to take them off sooner, it makes no sense because centre-half is not a position where you want to change throughout a game, so we’ll see.

“However, both appear to be excellent. A tumultuous season is on the horizon. We’ll see how we come to a decision.”

And Klopp has admitted that he has a slight selection headache heading into the new season, despite his entire squad’s impressive pre-season performances, with Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones the only absentees, in stark contrast to Liverpool’s title defense last year, which was derailed by massive injury problems.

“It actually sends a good message,” he says. “The summary has come to an end.”