Team GB’s secret past as a cab driver before receiving National Lottery financing.

When passengers board a taxi, the driver is customarily heard saying, “You’ll never guess who I had in the back of my cab once.”

“Can you believe we used to be brought home from the pub by an Olympic gold medalist!” said the passengers in Caerphilly.

Lauren Price, a member of Team GB, won gold in the women’s middleweight boxing event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lauren used to drive cabs all weekend so she could train throughout the week, but that was a few years ago.

“My nan and grandfather were helping me before I was completely supported,” she recalls. “I was a member of the Welsh national squad, practicing Monday through Thursday and driving cabs on Friday and Saturday nights.”

“I’d leave work around 3-4 a.m., which obviously has an impact on your training.” “I was able to pack my driving in and go full time as soon as I got on Team GB in 2017 and was National Lottery supported, which made all the difference,” says the 27-year-old, who just won National Lottery Olympian of the Year at the National Lottery Awards 2021.

Ordinary individuals performing amazing achievements with National Lottery financing are honored in the National Lottery Awards 2021. Gold-medal-winning wheelchair rugby paralympian Kylie Grimes; 15-year-old activist Mariama Sanneh, who is fighting for gender and racial equality; and superstar volunteer Katherine Hughes, 72, who spearheaded an ambitious bid to transform a former hospital into a community center, are among the other winners.

National Lottery players, who raise £30 million for good causes like these every week, make these initiatives – and hundreds of thousands more – possible.

Lauren is doubly honored because the National Lottery Olympian of the Year title is decided by public vote. She expresses her gratitude by saying, “I can’t thank everyone enough.” “This is the first time this award has been given, so I can add it to my collection of firsts, which already includes becoming the first Welsh woman to win Olympic gold in boxing!” The Olympics being postponed for a year due to the pandemic not only made training difficult for Team GB’s competitors, but it also meant that Lauren’s beloved grandfather, who had been one of her biggest champions since she was a child, passed away. “The summary has come to an end.”