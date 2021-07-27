Team GB’s gold drive continues in Tokyo.

After Tom Dean won gold in the 200m freestyle final at the Olympics, Team GB had another spectacular night in the pool.

Dean, 21, stormed home in the final 50 meters to win the Olympic gold, with fellow Brit Duncan Scott collecting silver.

Dean was cheered on by Adam Peaty, who won gold in the 100m breaststroke on Monday, as well as James Guy and other Team GB swimmers.

Dean, from Maidenhead, Berkshire, was diagnosed with Covid twice last year and has made a miraculous recovery.

“I knew it was going to be a dogfight,” he told the BBC after his triumph. I had no idea how they were going to swim it.

“I just wanted to express my gratitude to everyone at home. I’m at a loss for words right now. It’s incredible.

“It’s incredible. Wearing Olympic gold around my neck is a dream come true. Another Brit is on the podium for a one-two finish. What more could you possibly want?

“I had Covid twice in the last year, during the previous season. It was unheard of for me to take six or seven weeks off during an Olympic year.

“Olympic gold looked a million miles away when I was sitting alone in my flat. “However, here we are.”

“Dean deserves a lot of credit,” Duncan Scott added. That was incredible. Olympic gold medalist. It’s been fascinating to watch him progress over the last 18 months.

“It’s fantastic to be able to call him a good friend outside of the pool, and it’s even better to compete against him.

“I’m giddy for Deano. He’s had two really weird 18-month periods on Covid. To see him win a gold medal… I don’t have anything negative to say. There are a lot of things I could do better. But I’m overjoyed.”

Dean told the BBC that after his Covid diagnoses in January and September, he was having trouble walking.

“It was the worst setback; three weeks out of the water in January was horrible because it meant another three weeks of building it back up,” he explained. It was aggravating because no one takes six in the.” “The summary comes to an end.”