Team GB legends make a comeback to promote sports participation.

Team GB’s Tokyo 2020 heroes will visit a sporting event to commemorate their Olympic triumph and inspire others to participate in sports.

On Saturday, canoeists Liam Heath and Mallory Franklin, diver Matty Lee, and swimmer James Guy will compete in an I Am Team GB event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

Similar events will be held in Cardiff, Manchester, and Hull University, as well as in Sunderland on Sunday at the city’s Stadium of Light.

A “lap of honor” around the stadium will kick off the free London event.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) announced that rowing, cycling, skating, and weightlifting will be held in the stadium’s event village.

Judo and weightlifting demonstrations will also be held.

“It has been such a traumatic 18 months for everyone throughout the UK,” said Team GB swimmer Guy, who won two gold medals in Japan.

“Hopefully, the Olympic Games and Team GB’s performances have helped to improve the nation’s spirits.

“Tokyo was such a wonderful experience for me personally, and I hope that the millions of people watching the Olympic Games have a newfound desire to participate in sports,” he continued.

“Being active is so vital for people’s mental and physical well-being – and the weekend in August is a fantastic opportunity to experience what it’s like to be an Olympian,” Guy added.

The public is welcome to visit the event village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the lap of honour will take place every 30 minutes between 10.30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Other I Am Team GB Festival of Sport events and activities will take place across the country on Saturday and Sunday.